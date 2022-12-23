Quadrix

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Novinky ve verzi 1.6.5

přibližně před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~242 MB
Stahovaná velikost94 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno2 827
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://quadrix.chat
Kontakthttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Často kladené otázkyhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Spuštění

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
Štítky:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix