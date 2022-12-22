Legacy Launcher

od Legacy Launcher Team
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Novinky ve verzi 1.32.2

před 16 dny
Instalovaná velikost~260 MB
Stahovaná velikost103 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno32 856
LicenceProprietární
Webové stránky projektuhttps://llaun.ch/
Kontakthttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Přispět k překladuhttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

Spuštění

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
Štítky:
launcherminecraft