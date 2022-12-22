Legacy Launcher
od Legacy Launcher Team
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
Novinky ve verzi 1.32.2
před 16 dny
Instalovaná velikost~260 MB
Stahovaná velikost103 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno32 856
LicenceProprietární
