An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

před 4 měsíci
