ProtonMail Import-Export app

od Proton Technologies AG
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

Novinky ve verzi 1.3.3

přibližně před 2 roky
Instalovaná velikost~169 MB
Stahovaná velikost61 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno11 325
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Webové stránky projektuhttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
Nápovědahttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

Spuštění

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app