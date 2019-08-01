Arduino IDE

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

Novinky ve verzi 1.8.19

před více než rokem
Instalovaná velikost~533 MB
Stahovaná velikost183 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno162 937
LicenceGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Webové stránky projektuhttp://www.arduino.cc/
Nápovědahttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
Přispět k překladuhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller