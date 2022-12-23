Asunder CD Ripper
od Andrew Smith et al.
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.
- Can save audio tracks as WAV, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Wavpack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's audio files
- Uses CDDB to name and tag each track.
- Creates M3U playlists
- Can encode to multiple formats in one session
- Simultaneous rip and encode
- Does not require a specific desktop environment
Caveat Emptor: The ARM builds only had limited testing because ARM devices with CD players are rare.
Novinky ve verzi 2.9.7
před více než 2 roky
Instalovaná velikost~10 MB
Stahovaná velikost4 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno58 956
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
