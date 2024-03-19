Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

od Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Novinky ve verzi 1.0

před 7 dny
(Sestaveno přibližně před 5 hodinami)
  • K této verzi nejsou k dispozici žádné podrobnosti

  • Uzavřený software

    Tato aplikace není vyvíjena otevřeně, takže jen její vývojáři ví jak funguje. Může být nezabezpečena způsobem, který je obtížné odhalit, a může se měnit bez dohledu.
