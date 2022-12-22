Vintage Story
od Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
Novinky ve verzi 1.18.5
přibližně před měsícem
Instalovaná velikost~557 MB
Stahovaná velikost479 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno16 212
LicenceProprietární
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením