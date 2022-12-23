ConfClerk
od confclerk developers
ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline
It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule
At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the PentaBarf conference management system (or frab) used by FOSDEM, DebConf, Grazer Linuxtage, the CCC congresses, FrOSCon, and many others.
ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running Qt.
Novinky ve verzi 0.6.4
před více než 5 roky
Instalovaná velikost~864 KB
Stahovaná velikost406 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno965
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením