TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.

Novinky ve verzi 1.5.6

přibližně před rokem
Instalovaná velikost~259 MB
Stahovaná velikost132 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno34 457
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Webové stránky projektuhttp://tuxguitar.com.ar
Nápovědahttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/forums.html
Často kladené otázkyhttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/tgwiki/doku.php
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

Ruční instalace

flatpak install flathub ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

Spuštění

flatpak run ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar
guitarmusictuxguitar