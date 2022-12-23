Moosync

Customizable music player

Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.

Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.

Some of its features include:

  • Play audio files on your desktop.
  • Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
  • Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
  • Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
  • Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
  • Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
  • Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
  • Easy to use interface
  • Customizable theme engine
  • Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
  • Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS

Novinky ve verzi 8.0.0

před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~437 MB
Stahovaná velikost144 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno21 793
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://moosync.app
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/app.moosync.moosync

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub app.moosync.moosync

Spuštění

flatpak run app.moosync.moosync
audioextensionsmusicplayerpluginsspotifyyoutube