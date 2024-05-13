Flathub Logo

Fotema

David Bliss
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Novinky ve verzi 1.0.0

před 3 dny
(Sestaveno přibližně před 8 hodinami)

  • Vyvíjené komunitou

    Tato aplikace je vyvíjena komunitou dobrovolníků a je uvolněna pod licencí GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
