Warp

od Fina Wilke
drey.app
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Novinky ve verzi 0.5.4

přibližně před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~8 MB
Stahovaná velikost3 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno42 522
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Webové stránky projektuhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Kontakthttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Nahlásit problémhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Spuštění

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Štítky:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole