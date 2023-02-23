Elastic

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Novinky ve verzi 0.1.3

před 3 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~541 KB
Stahovaná velikost158 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno2 932
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Nahlásit problémhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Spuštění

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring