Dialect
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
Novinky ve verzi 2.1.1
před 8 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~4 MB
Stahovaná velikost1 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno90 303
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Počet instalací v průběhu času
