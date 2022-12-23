BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Novinky ve verzi 1.12.2.1

před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~59 MB
Stahovaná velikost22 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno9 251
LicenceApache License 2.0
Webové stránky projektuhttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Ruční instalace

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Spuštění

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles