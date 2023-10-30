Read It Later
لەلایەن Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.5.0
7 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 7 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~10.21 MiB
Download Size3.87 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١١٬٤٧٣