Flathub Logo

Read It Later

لەلایەن Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
دامەزراندن
Donate

Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.5.0

7 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 7 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Installed Size~10.21 MiB
Download Size3.87 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١١٬٤٧٣
Tags:
articlegnomegtkofflinewallabagweblinuxflatpak