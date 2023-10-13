Flathub Logo

Authenticator

لەلایەن Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 4.4.0

7 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 7 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Installed Size~28.23 MiB
Download Size10.47 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١١٥٬٨١٨
Tags:
2faauthenticationgtkgnomeotptotpverificationlinuxflatpak