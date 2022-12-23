Clairvoyant
Cassidy James Blaede কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
3.0.6-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~142 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ61 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,৩৯৫
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
