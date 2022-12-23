Clairvoyant

Cassidy James Blaede কর্তৃক বিকশিত
@cassidyjames on GitHub
ইনস্টল করুনঅনুদান
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

3.0.6-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~142 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ61 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,৩৯৫
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://cassidyjames.com
সাহায্যhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

চালান

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮