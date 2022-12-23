Tally for Plausible

cassidyjames.com
Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics

Hybrid native + web app for Plausible Analytics, the lightweight and open-source website analytics tool. Tally wraps the Plausible web app in a native UI, integrating better with desktop operating systems. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar with buttons for account settings and logging out
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
  • Slimmed down web app UI (no header or footer with external links)
  • Custom domain support (e.g. self-hosted, not on plausible.io)

Features coming soon:

  • Support for opening external links

3.0.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৫ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~111 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ37 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২,৩৪১
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://cassidyjames.com
সাহায্যhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/tally/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.cassidyjames.plausible

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

flatpak install flathub com.cassidyjames.plausible

চালান

flatpak run com.cassidyjames.plausible
