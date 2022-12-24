VGrive

Eduard Berloso Clarà কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

1.6.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ৩ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~99 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ21 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩৭,২৬৬
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
সাহায্যhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

চালান

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
