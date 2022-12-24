VGrive
Eduard Berloso Clarà কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.
1.6.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ৩ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~99 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ21 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩৭,২৬৬
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Eduard Berloso Clarà এর অন্যান্য অ্যাপ
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না