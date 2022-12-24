VServer

Eduard Berloso Clarà কর্তৃক বিকশিত
ইনস্টল করুন
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

1.6.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

১ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~95 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ19 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৬,১৯৩
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
সাহায্যhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Eduard Berloso Clarà এর অন্যান্য অ্যাপ

VGrive

Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

চালান

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
appfileshttpserversharevala