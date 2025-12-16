/
NoMoreBackground
Adil Hanney কর্তৃক বিকশিত
adilhanney.com
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
Potentially unsafe
User device access
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Get involved
বিবরণ
সংযোগ
Country Statistics
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ
~90.52 MiB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ
61.04 MiB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহ
aarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি
১৮৭
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
linux
flatpak