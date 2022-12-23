ProtonMail Import-Export app
Proton Technologies AG কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.
Migrate and secure your important email conversations
Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.
- Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
- Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
- Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.
