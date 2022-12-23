Proton Mail Bridge
Proton AG কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
3.2.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
২৮ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~159 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ61 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৬০,৯৫০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
