Tauno Serial Plotter

Tauno Erik কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.

Tauno-Serial-Plotter is simple serial plotter for Arduino and similar others.

Features:

  • Simple user interface
  • Plotting of multiple variables, with different colors for each
  • Can plot both integers and floats
  • Can plot negative values
  • Auto-scrolls the Time scale (X axis)
  • Auto-resizes the Data scale (Y axis)

Incoming serial data should be string. Ending with new line character. Numbers (int and float) can be separated with almost any character. Like: "label2la15be17el28/31/42/54 78\n" or "a2b1.5c1.7d2.8/3.1/4.2/5.4 7.8\n". But not with - unless it is a negative number: "-10\"

1.18.7-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

১ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~69 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ20 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,৪২২
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/taunoe/tauno-serial-plotter
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/art.taunoerik.tauno-serial-plotter

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub art.taunoerik.tauno-serial-plotter

চালান

flatpak run art.taunoerik.tauno-serial-plotter