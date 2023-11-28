Flathub Logo

Tauno Monitor

Tauno Erik কর্তৃক বিকশিত
taunoerik.art
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

0.1.8-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৯ দিন আগে
(Built ৮ দিন আগে)
  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~803 KiB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ273.59 KiB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
