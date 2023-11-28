Tauno Monitor
Tauno Erik কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.
A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>
0.1.8-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৯ দিন আগে
(Built ৮ দিন আগে)
- কোন চেঞ্জলগ প্রদান করা হয়নি
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~803 KiB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ273.59 KiB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২৩৫