Calculus
от Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
