Sequeler
от Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Промени във версия 0.8.2
преди почти 2 години
Инсталиран размер~153 MB
Изтеглен размер41 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания27 066
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции