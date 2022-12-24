Popout3D

Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

Инсталиран размер~178 MB
Изтеглен размер34 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания6720
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/PopoutApps/popout3d
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

flatpak install flathub com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

flatpak run com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d