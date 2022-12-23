Gittyup

от Gittyup Community
@Murmele в „GitHub“
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Промени във версия v1.3.0

преди 2 месеца
Инсталиран размер~68 MB
Изтеглен размер28 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания38 824
ЛицензMIT License
Домашна страницаhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Помощhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Стартиране

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup