Gradience

от Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam в „GitHub“
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Промени във версия 0.4.1

преди 4 месеца
Инсталиран размер~26 MB
Изтеглен размер9 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания56 784
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Помощhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Допринасяне за преводаhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Стартиране

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
