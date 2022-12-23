Mindustry

от Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Промени във версия 145.1

преди 4 дни
Инсталиран размер~256 MB
Изтеглен размер134 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания29 901
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Домашна страницаhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Връзкиhttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Помощhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

