Aliza MS

@AlizaMedicalImaging в „GitHub“
Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

Промени във версия 1.9.1

преди 26 дни
Инсталиран размер~33 MB
Изтеглен размер10 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания6487
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

Стартиране

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS