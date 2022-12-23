Postman
от Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Промени във версия 10.15.0
преди 7 дни
Инсталиран размер~185 MB
Изтеглен размер182 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания499 400
ЛицензСобственически
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции