FlashPrint
от Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.
Промени във версия 5.6.0
преди 4 месеца
Инсталиран размер~39 MB
Изтеглен размер28 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания10 441
Инсталирания по време
