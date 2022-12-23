FlashPrint

от Flashforge
Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Промени във версия 5.6.0

преди 4 месеца
Инсталиран размер~39 MB
Изтеглен размер28 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания10 441
Лицензhttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Домашна страницаhttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Стартиране

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
Етикети:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer