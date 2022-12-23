Boatswain

от Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Промени във версия 0.3.0

преди 4 месеца
Инсталиран размер~2 MB
Изтеглен размер514 KB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания6860
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Докладване на проблемhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Стартиране

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
