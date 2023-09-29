Flathub Logo

DSView

Инсталиране

An open source multi-function instrument for everyone

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by DreamSourceLab.

DSView is a GUI program for supporting various instruments from DreamSourceLab, including logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, etc. DSView is based on the sigrok project.

The sigrok project aims at creating a portable, cross-platform, Free/Libre/Open-Source signal analysis software suite that supports various device types (such as logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, multimeters, and more).

Adding following line to /etc/udev/rules.d/60-dreamsourcelab.rules

SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="2a0e", MODE="0666"

Промени във версия 1.3.0

преди 5 месеца
(Създадена преди около месец)
  • Регистърът на промените не е наличен

  • Обществен

    Този софтуер е свободен и се разработва от доброволци под „GNU General Public License v3.0 only“.
    Включете се
Инсталиран размер~27.81 MiB
Изтеглен размер13.04 MiB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания558
Етикети:
linuxflatpak