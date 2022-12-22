syncBackup
от Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Промени във версия 2.0.1
преди около година
Инсталиран размер~4 MB
Изтеглен размер516 KB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания6352
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Други приложения от Darhon Software
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции