CorsixTH
от CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
Промени във версия 0.66
преди 12 месеца
Инсталиран размер~50 MB
Изтеглен размер34 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания4902
ЛицензBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции
Стартиране
Етикети: