Flathub Logo

StreamController

от Core447
core447.com
Инсталиране

Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
  • Send network requests

Промени във версия 1.4.4-beta

преди 6 дни
(създадена преди около 13 часа)

  • Обществен

    Този софтуер е свободен и се разработва от доброволци под „GNU General Public License v3.0 or later“.
    Включете се
Инсталиран размер~657.38 MiB
Изтеглен размер231.92 MiB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Етикети:
streamingelgato stream decklinuxflatpak