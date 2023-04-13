Deckr

от Steve Gehrman
Инсталиране

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Промени във версия 1.1.67

преди 6 дни
Инсталиран размер~86 MB
Изтеглен размер38 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания612
ЛицензСобственически
Домашна страницаhttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Ръчно инсталиране

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Стартиране

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr