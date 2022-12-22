BrickBuster
от Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Промени във версия 1.0
преди около 2 години
Инсталиран размер~37 MB
Изтеглен размер16 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания1089
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции