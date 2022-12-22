BrickBuster

от Claudio Cambra
Инсталиране
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!

BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.

преди около 2 години
Инсталиран размер~37 MB
Изтеглен размер16 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания1089
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

Стартиране

flatpak run com.claudiocambra.brickbuster