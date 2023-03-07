BYOD

Инсталиране

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Промени във версия 1.1.3

преди 5 месеца
Инсталиран размер~9 MB
Изтеглен размер4 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания501
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://chowdsp.com/
Преглед на изходния кодhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Стартиране

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD