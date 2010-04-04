Bitwig Studio
от Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Промени във версия 4.4.10
преди 3 месеца
Инсталиран размер~513 MB
Изтеглен размер312 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания57 431
ЛицензСобственически
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции