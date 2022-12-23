BiglyBT

от Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Промени във версия 3.4.0.0

преди около месец
Инсталиран размер~213 MB
Изтеглен размер96 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания8184
ЛицензGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Домашна страницаhttps://www.biglybt.com
Помощhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Стартиране

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT