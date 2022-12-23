BiglyBT
от Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
Промени във версия 3.4.0.0
преди около месец
Инсталиран размер~213 MB
Изтеглен размер96 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания8184
ЛицензGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Инсталирания по време
