AMPL IDE

от AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Промени във версия 4.0.0.202308171623

преди 3 месеца
(Създадена преди 6 дни)
  • Регистърът на промените не е наличен

  • Собственически

    Този софтуер не е свободен и не се разработва от доброволци. Може да е несигурен по начини, които са трудни за откриване, и може да се промени без надзор.
Инсталиран размер~446.73 MiB
Изтеглен размер446.59 MiB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания274
