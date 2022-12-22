Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Промени във версия 0.24.2
преди 5 месеца
Инсталиран размер~107 MB
Изтеглен размер83 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания11 097
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Инсталирания по време
Ръчно инсталиране
Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции