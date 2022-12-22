Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Промени във версия 0.24.2

преди 5 месеца
Инсталиран размер~107 MB
Изтеглен размер83 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания11 097
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Домашна страницаhttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Докладване на проблемhttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

Стартиране

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels