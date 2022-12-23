Adobe Flash Player

Инсталиране
  • Снимка
  • Снимка

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Промени във версия 32.0.0.465

преди над 2 години
Инсталиран размер~18 MB
Изтеглен размер11 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания146 786
Лицензhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Домашна страницаhttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Инсталирания по време

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Стартиране

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
Етикети:
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf