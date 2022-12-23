Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Промени във версия 1.0.12

преди 6 месеца
Инсталиран размер~24 MB
Изтеглен размер10 MB
Налични архитектуриx86_64
Инсталирания1315
ЛицензGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Домашна страницаhttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

Стартиране

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
Етикети:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer